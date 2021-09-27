'Big' John McCarthy explains why Dana White is the "greatest at manipulating the media"

John McCarthy explained on his podcast why Dana White is the best man for the UFC to handle and manipulate the media.

On his podcast 'Weighing In,' 'Big' John McCarthy praised the UFC president for his deceiving skills, saying:

"Dana is the greatest, I'm gonna just say. He's the greatest at manipulating the media and putting something out there when you want to attack them. When someone has put pressure on him or has caused him problems, he wants to get back at them, so he's getting back at Showtime."

Dana White recently blasted Showtime for the brawl at the press conference for the Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight.

White attacked Showtime Sports for letting Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant touch each other without anyone moderating the face-off.

Watch Dana White's full interview about the situation below:

Tackling Dana White's comments on the Canelo vs. Plant press conference brawl, McCarthy explained why there was an absence of personnel during the staredown.

"But this one, if at least you use common senses, Dana is saying something that's not even true... Dana is blasting showtime that's a production company for the brawl between Canelo and Plant but they're not the promoter like UFC, UFC is a promoter. That's why Dana stands [in between the fighters during their face-offs] as the promoter," said McCarthy.

Watch the veteran referee's podcast below:

Dana White also attacked Oscar De La Hoya; alleged that 'The Golden Boy' faked hospitalization

Dana White slammed Oscar De La Hoya on Twitter after the boxer accused the UFC president of not paying his fighters enough.

De La Hoya took to Twitter after the main event of UFC 266. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski retained his title after defeating Brian Ortega in a five-round war in the headliner.

He commended 'The Great' on his victory and appealed to White to pay the 'warriors' of the UFC.

Dana White didn't hold back from giving a fiery response to the 48-year-old. He called De La Hoya a 'crackhead' and indicted 'The Golden Boy' for faking illness ahead of his boxing bout against Vitor Belfort.

danawhite @danawhite @OscarDeLaHoya @alexvolkanovski @ufc STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance. @OscarDeLaHoya @alexvolkanovski @ufc STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance.

