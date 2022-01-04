Billy Quarantillo pulls no punches reacting to Amanda Serrano challenging Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Serrano recently sweetened Jake Paul's proposition to Dana White by offering to fight Valentina Shevchenko if the UFC supremo accepts Paul's demands. However, UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo doesn't believe Serrano would be able to hold her own against 'Bullet'.

Quarantillo offered his two cents on a potential matchup between Amanda Serrano and Valentina Shevchenko in a recent post on Twitter. He rallied behind his UFC peer with little hesitation.

"Idk which boxing or YouTube fan needs to hear this… but Valentina would maul this woman in an mma fight."

Shortly after Jake Paul released his response to Dana White, Serrano took to Twitter to build on Paul's proposition. She offered to sign a one-fight deal with the UFC to lock horns with the UFC women's flyweight titleholder.

"I will gladly sign a one fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer. Let’s make history."

How has Amanda Serrano fared outside boxing?

Amanda Serrano has an impressive portfolio when it comes to combat sports. As far as boxing is concerned, 'The Real Deal' has done exceedingly well, sporting a record of 42-1-1.

Apart from boxing, she has competed in disciplines like MMA and jiu-jitsu. The unified featherweight champ has done pretty well and is yet to be defeated in either.

Serrano currently holds a 2-0-1 pro record in MMA and a 5-0 jiu-jitsu record. She last fought in an MMA fight back in June 2021.

The Puerto Rican went toe-to-toe against Valentina Garcia under the promotional banner of the IKON Fighting Federation. She managed to fight her way to a submission win using a guillotine choke in the first minute of the opening frame.

Watch Amanda Serrano's fight against Valentina Garcia right here:

While a fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Serrano seems highly unlikely, the prospect is certainly intriguing.

Should the UFC ever make a fight between two decorated fighters like Shevchenko and Serrano, it would almost definitely be a barnburner.

