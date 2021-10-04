"I think Joe is fantastic" - Michael Bisping says Joe Rogan's political opinions have nothing to do with his commentary

Michael Bisping has stood up for his fellow UFC commentator Joe Rogan. The former UFC middleweight champion said that dismissing Rogan's commentary credentials has become somewhat of a trend lately. He suggested that the 54-year-old's work on the desk shouldn't be judged based on his political opinions.

In the past week, Rogan has faced severe media backlash over his absence from the UFC's last two pay-per-view cards. Bisping, Daniel Cormier and more of Rogan's colleagues came out in support of the popular podcast host.

michael @bisping Paul McClure @chiefmackers @Jon_Anik @felderpaul @dc_mma @scrowder Some considerable assumptions there. I doubt any of the broadcast team have anything but respect for what Rogan has done. We can ask them... @bisping @MeganOlivi do you side-eye @joerogan with resentment by any chance? @scrowder Some considerable assumptions there. I doubt any of the broadcast team have anything but respect for what Rogan has done. We can ask them...@bisping @Jon_Anik @felderpaul @dc_mma @MeganOlivi do you side-eye @joerogan with resentment by any chance? https://t.co/ZofE1InPm9 For me @joerogan is the man when it comes to commentating. it’s just become trendy to knock him for some insanely strange reason. I watch him and learn every time. He has fascinating takes and a way with words I can only aspire to. And this isn’t me being a company man either. twitter.com/chiefmackers/s… For me @joerogan is the man when it comes to commentating. it’s just become trendy to knock him for some insanely strange reason. I watch him and learn every time. He has fascinating takes and a way with words I can only aspire to. And this isn’t me being a company man either. twitter.com/chiefmackers/s…

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year! Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!

Speaking to True Geordie in a recent interview, Bisping hailed Rogan as a "fantastic commentator."

"It does seem strange that the trend lately is to slag him off as a commentator... When I'm watching Joe, I think he's fantastic. The way he breaks down a fight, some of the points that he makes, I think he's absolutely sensational... And also, there's nostalgia with Joe. He's been there from the beginning pretty much."

Bisping added that he doesn't necessarily agree with Rogan's political opinions, but that will never make him disrespect the 54-year-old's commentary skills.

"Some of his political stuff on his podcast may be rubbing people off the wrong way. Yesterday, someone (on Twitter) came back talking about Covid stuff and I'm like, 'yeah, but that's got f**k all to do with his commentary.' I don't agree with all this s**t with the ivermectin and all rest of it. That's another podcast, but when it comes to his commentary, that got nothing to do with it. What are you talking about? I think Joe is fantastic. He really is. Maybe he makes a mistake here and there. We all do. I know I do."

Catch Bisping's comments on Joe Rogan during his interview with True Geordie below (from 14:45):

Joe Rogan continues to face media criticism

After receiving flak for his commentary, Joe Rogan has landed himself in hot water yet again. He suggested that United States president Joe Biden may have faked his televised COVID-19 booster vaccination.

The 54-year-old podcaster found himself on the receiving end of severe media criticism for his latest comments.

Alex Paterson @AlexPattyy



New from me mediamatters.org/joe-rogan-expe… Spotify's Joe Rogan suggests Biden didn't actually get a booster shot on live TV because he could've died or blacked outNew from me @mmfa Spotify's Joe Rogan suggests Biden didn't actually get a booster shot on live TV because he could've died or blacked out



New from me @mmfa: mediamatters.org/joe-rogan-expe… https://t.co/npzWKvQj8F

Earlier this year, Rogan was also lambasted for advising "fit and healthy people" to avoid receiving the COVID-19 vaccination shots.

