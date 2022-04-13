Blue-eyed devil Conor McGregor will get first crack at being three-division champ, but I've earned it - Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo recently went off on Conor McGregor while discussing his prospects of becoming the first UFC fighter to hold championship belts across three weight classes.

'Triple C' recently revealed that he had re-entered the USADA testing pool and asserted that he was hoping to bag a fight against Alexander Volkanovski with the UFC featherweight title hanging in the balance.

A win against Volkanovski would offer him the opportunity to etch his name in MMA folklore as the first UFC fighter to hold titles in three weight classes.

While in conversation with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on the latest edition of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Cejudo discussed his prospects against Volkanovski. He argued that he had earned the opportunity to compete for a third title and make history.

However, Cejudo admitted that Conor McGregor might be offered the opportunity to compete for a third title before him, owing to what fans have dubbed "Dana White privilege" and other similar factors that arise from his star-power and influence.

"[Alexander Volkanovski's] only a couple inches taller than me. It's a very winnable fight and I love the fact that I could become the first division champ. Because we all know, America's sweetheart, you know, Conor McGregor, that blue-eyed devil, you know, Dana White, you know, he's gonna be the first one to get that crack at the three belts. But man, this one's gonna be earned this was earned for me."

Watch Henry Cejudo's interaction with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark below:

Henry Cejudo believes Alexander Volkanovski will fall against the top-5 at 155-lbs

In a recent interaction with Helen Yee, Henry Cejudo offered his take on Alexander Volkanovski's potential move to the lightweight division.

The 35-year-old sees 'The Great' enjoying a lot of success against most fighters in the division. However, 'Triple C' did not express a lot of confidence in Volkanovski's ability to beat the Top-5 ranked fighters in the division.

"[Alexander Volkanovski would] be a threat, but he gets smashed at 155. I think he's good. I think he could beat the majority of the guys there. I can see him beating like a [Dustin Poirier], I can see him beating guys like that. But I can't see him, I can't see him beating like the Top-5 guys. You know what I'm saying?"

Check out Henry Cejudo's interaction with Helen Yee below:

Alexander Volkanovski is currently coming off a decisive win against 'The Korean Zombie'. The featherweight main event clash took place at UFC 273. The event was hosted at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, Saturday.

