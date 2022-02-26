Bobby Green claims Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev got the "recognition that they deserve" only after they started finishing opponents

Bobby Green believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's ability to finish their opponents later in their careers played a role in their popularity in the world of MMA.

'King' recently sat down for an interview with TMZ Sports. During his time there, Green shared his thoughts on 'The Eagle' and Makhachev's rises in the sport. The 35-year-old claimed that the two Dagestanis' inability to finish opponents early in their careers was why it took them a while to achieve a high level of success in the sport:

"That's why it took so long for him [Islam Makhachev] to get where he's at. It was a lot of boring fights he had. The same with Khabib, you know. And then, all of a sudden, he started finishing guys. So now, they're getting the recognition that they deserve."

You can watch the full Bobby Green interview with TMZ Sports below:

Green accepted a short-notice fight against Makhachev and will take him on in a five-round main event on February 26. The contest will be a catchweight bout at 160 pounds.

Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on the new main event between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev was originally supposed to take on Beneil Dariush on February 26. Due to an injury, the latter had to withdraw from the fight.

On an episode of the show 'Anantomy of a Fighter', Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on the new main event between Makhachev and Bobby Green. 'The Eagle' said that although the new matchup does not have the same appeal, it is a legitimate main event none the less:

"It's not interesting fight like nine-win streak vs. seven-win streak, you know, like Beneil [Dariush] vs. Islam [Makhachev]. This is like, it's not small fight too. Bobby Green vs. Islam, it's not small fight. For UFC, it's truly like, it's a real main-event."

You can watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's appearance on 'Anatomy of a Fighter' below:

Edited by John Cunningham