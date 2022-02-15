"When you're the top guy, you should get paid" - Booker T addresses fighter pay debate in the UFC

Booker T recently addressed one of the most hotly debated topics in the realm of combat sports, particularly in MMA: fighter pay. He envisioned a change in the way athletes will be compensated down the line.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the WWE legend argued that he was a great advocate for greater financial remuneration and benefits for fighters.

He declared that MMA competitors deserve the highest amount of money they can be offered. He believes that to be the case considering the life-threatening situations they put themselves in for the entertainment of fans all over the world.

As far as a change in the pay structure is concerned, the five-time WCW champion asserted that MMA may develop promotional agencies that represent fighters during their contract negotiations. This is a phenomenon that is commonly seen on the boxing and pro-wrestling circles.

"I think it's going to end up being someone like boxing. You're going to have to have certain promoters and certain agents working for you to make you the most money. And it's always going to be kind of like professional wrestling. The top guys are going to be the guys making the most money. It's just always going to be like that. But to be able to negotiate when you are good, when you are the top guy you should get paid that money."

Booker T reveals who his favorite UFC fighter is

The 56-year-old was in attendance at UFC 271 this past weekend, which took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the same conversation with Ariel Helwani, the former professional wrestler revealed that Israel Adesanya topped his list of favorite fighters.

'The Last Stylebender' defended his middleweight strap at UFC 271 in a rematch against Robert Whittaker. He managed to outperform the Australian over the course of five rounds, walking away with the win via unanimous decision.

"Israel Adesanya is probably my favorite fighter right now. Just because he's the most dynamic. He's the guy that, you know, you want to lay eyes on no matter where he at or who he's fighting."

The two also shared a wholesome moment during the post-fight press conference. The Nigerian-New Zealander was caught off-guard by Booker T's presence among the journalists.

