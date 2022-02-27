"He started to scream to my face" - Brandon Moreno recalls the only street fight he had in Mexico

Brandon Moreno has opened up about his street fighting experience. During an appearance on the This Past Weekend podcast, Moreno spoke to host Theo Von regarding multiple topics.

A fan question posed to Moreno during the podcast was regarding advice to win a street fight and whether he himself has any street fighting stories. He responded by advising that it’s better to refrain from street fighting.

He suggested that street fights don’t earn you glory but simply leave you with scratches and other physical damage. He recalled having a street fight against a person he suspects was a hoodlum. This was when Moreno was 15 or 16 years old. He pointed out that the individual had come to the soccer field with a few friends to play against Moreno and a few others. Moreno stated:

“At some point, he has the ball. And I take the ball from his legs. And he start to get mad because I was doing that constantly, okay? And in the last one, I take the ball.”

Moreno noted that the person performed a slide tackle but failed to take the ball. ‘The Assassin Baby’ said:

“Then he go against me. He started to scream to my face and everything... In that moment, I had like, two or three years experience of mixed martial arts. And then, I put my hands up. He put his hands up. And he started to move a little bit. But I throw a jab. And with the jab, he went to the ground.”

Brandon Moreno indicated that the individual was seemingly bleeding. Moreno told him that he didn’t want any more trouble, deescalated the situation, left the field, and went home. Furthermore, the UFC star emphasized that he doesn’t like fighting untrained people.

Watch Brandon Moreno’s conversation with Theo Von in the video below:

Brandon Moreno is lobbying for a fourth fight against Deiveson Figueiredo

In an edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno confirmed that he’s willing to fight archrival Deiveson Figueiredo for the fourth time. Their first fight ended in a majority draw, while Moreno won the rematch via submission to capture the title.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion #UFC270 A class act in defeatWhatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion A class act in defeat 👏Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion 🇲🇽🏆 #UFC270 https://t.co/qNYwAV7Sy6

Their trilogy fight witnessed Figueiredo beat Moreno via unanimous decision and recapture the belt. Given how exciting their fights were, many believe that the UFC could book their quadrilogy fight next.

UFC @ufc



[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT 🏆[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] https://t.co/rQcjcNNAGv

Speaking of which, Moreno said:

“Guys, my manager is pushing so hard for that fourth fight. We don’t have nothing real right now, but I mean, my manager and UFC are having like, some conversation now about the fourth fight against Figueiredo."

Watch Moreno's interview with Teddy Atlas in the video below:

