"My manager is pushing so hard for that" - Brandon Moreno confirms that talks are on with UFC for Deiveson Figueiredo quadrilogy

Brandon Moreno has revealed that discussions are underway for a potential fourth fight between himself and Deiveson Figueiredo.

In an edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Teddy Atlas asked ‘The Assassin Baby’ about a possible quadrilogy fight between him and Figueiredo. Moreover, Atlas also asked if the fight could take place in Moreno’s native Mexico.

Highlighting the incredible support he received from Mexican fans in Anaheim at UFC 270 in January, Moreno stated:

“Guys, my manager is pushing so hard for that fourth fight. We don’t have nothing real right now, but I mean, my manager and UFC are having like, some conversation now about the fourth fight against Figueiredo."

"Last fight (UFC 270) in Anaheim was crazy; all the Mexican people there. Wow! The energy that night was crazy. I mean, you know, because when I won title in Arizona, all the vibe was amazing. But this time – all the Mexican flags; all the arena was so loud. I’m waiting for the pay-per-views to see how many pay-per-views the event sell.”

Moreno also suggested that although the UFC 270 main event was a heavyweight title unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, it was his thrilling co-main event matchup against Figueiredo that was the real main event.

Watch Brandon Moreno address the quadrilogy matchup, and more, in the video below:

Henry Cejudo on Deiveson Figueiredo's win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 270

The Moreno-Figueiredo series of fights stands at 1-1-1. Their first fight ended in a majority draw that saw Figueiredo retain his title. The rematch witnessed Moreno win the title via third-round submission.

The trilogy matchup ended with Figueiredo recapturing the title by beating Moreno via unanimous decision. Whether the UFC schedule their quadrilogy fight right away or match them up against different opponents next remains to be seen.

UFC_AUSNZ @UFC_AUSNZ



Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion #UFC270 A class act in defeatWhatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion A class act in defeat 👏Whatever the result, Brandon Moreno is a Champion 🇲🇽🏆 #UFC270 https://t.co/qNYwAV7Sy6

They made history in their trilogy fight, as it was the first time two fighters faced each other thrice consecutively in the UFC. The fourth fight, too, would add to their unique niche of UFC history.

UFC @ufc



[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT 🏆[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] https://t.co/rQcjcNNAGv

Before the trilogy fight, Figueiredo moved to the Fight Ready gym in Arizona to train under former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ spoke to The Schmo after UFC 270 and provided his take on Figueiredo’s victory. Cejudo said:

"Honestly, I think Deiveson's keys to his victory is the adjustments that he has made like leaving Brazil, getting out of his comfort zone. Going with actual specialists. People don't know, but we have an actual like a legit system at Fight Ready with science, technology."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Bhargav