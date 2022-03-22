"Conor really wasn't getting hit" - Brendan Schaub on comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor

Brendan Schaub doesn't rate Paddy Pimblett's striking as highly as that of former two-division champion Conor McGregor. Pimblett's outspoken nature and his entertaining fighting style inside the octagon have often drawn comparisons with the Irishman.

While acknowledging the Liverpudlian as an up-and-coming star, Schaub claims his striking is not as polished as that of McGregor's when the Irishman was rising up the ranks in the UFC.

Schaub claimed that while 'The Baddy' got caught with some meaty strikes in both his fights thus far, McGregor "wasn't getting hit" during his rise in the promotion.

Having said that, the former UFC heavweight also pointed out that Pimblett has time on his side and that his coaches must be working on improving his striking defense going forward.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, the former UFC heavyweight said:

"He [Paddy Pimblett] has taken some hits and that scares you a little bit, you know, if you're going to compare him to Conor McGregor, I'll say stand-up's not as good [or] as crisp as Conor McGregor's. Conor really wasn't getting hit, you know, but Paddy got hit. I think it's his style, I think, you know, it's inexperience, I think he's excited and it could be a problem but, you know, his team I'm sure is realizing the same thing..."

Paddy Pimblett believes he will be a "bigger" star than Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett says he's honored to be compared to Conor McGregor but vows to become a bigger star than 'The Notorious'. After UFC president Dana White compared 'The Baddy' to McGregor, Pimblett said he respects McGregor for what he's done for the sport.

Having said that, the Englishman believes that over time, he'll draw more eyeballs to the sport than the former champ-champ did. In a recent interview with talkSport he said:

"It’s a flattering compliment because of what the man has done for the sport,” he explained. He is the biggest star the sport’s ever seen, but I know I am going to be bigger than him because I’m going to bring so many more eyes to this sport. Where he brought 20-odd-year-olds to the sport, I’m going to bring four, five, six, seven, eight-year-olds into this sport who are going to be MMA fans for the rest of their lives."

Pimblett is currently 2-0 in the UFC and has picked up first-round finishes in both fights, the first via TKO and the second via submission. He fought fellow lightweight Rodrigo Vargas at the recently concluded UFC London event this past weekend.

