"God had nothing to do with you hitting your wife" - Brendan Schaub disagrees with Jon Jones saying God saved his career after domestic violence incident

Brendan Schaub slammed Jon Jones for his recent comments about being sober for 60 days.

Schaub, on his podcast The Fighter and The Kid with Bryan Callen, stated that Jones' unapologetic tweet was flawed and that 'God' had nothing to do with him hitting his wife.

"God had nothing to do with you hitting your wife, my man... I was speaking with someone very high up from the UFC about Jon Jones and that guy was like, 'think how much money he has missed out on, with all the bulls**t he's done in his life. The millions and millions of dollars, the Nike endorsement, the big fights, everything!... Self-sabotage."

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 24th. He was charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and damaging or tampering with a police vehicle. The incident marked Jones' fourth arrest since 2012.

The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jon Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning, Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told @marc_raimondi.The UFC and Jones’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. https://t.co/QFMyUIV0jn

Although the identity of the victim hasn't been officially released, it is widely speculated that the victim was, in fact, his own fiance Jessie Moses.

TMZ @TMZ Jon Jones and his fiancée appear to have kissed and made up following his domestic violence arrest last week. tmz.com/2021/10/01/jon… Jon Jones and his fiancée appear to have kissed and made up following his domestic violence arrest last week. tmz.com/2021/10/01/jon…

Jon Jones recently posted a tweet where he informed fans and the MMA community that he had completed 60 days of sobriety after his arrest in September. He tweeted:

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting."

BONY @JonnyBones “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting “Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting

Colby Covington criticized Jon Jones publicly in an interview stating that the UFC needs to let go of 'Bones' and never let him fight again

In a recent interview with MMA News, Colby Covington expressed his honest opinion of Jon Jones as a person.

Wrestling-Edge @WrestlingEdge Colby Covington Accuses Of Jon Jones Of Abusing Woman wrestling-edge.com/colby-covingto… Colby Covington Accuses Of Jon Jones Of Abusing Woman wrestling-edge.com/colby-covingto… https://t.co/DNiXvAriiO

Jones' former alleged roommate, 'Chaos' stated that the UFC needs to let go of Jones, owing to his misdemeanors outside the octagon and that he should never fight in the organization again.

Covington also labeled Jones a 'dirtbag' and stated that the former UFC light heavyweight champion has already lost enough brain cells.

