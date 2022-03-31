"I’d tell the UFC I’ll drop the charges in exchange for a Masvidal rematch" - Brendan Schaub gives career advice to Colby Covington

Brendan Schaub feels Colby Covington should drop the charges against former teammate Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami and ended up clipping his front tooth.

Following the incident, 'Chaos' pressed charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief against Masvidal.

Masvidal was subsequently arrested and later let out on bail but is scheduled to appear in a Miami court for a hearing in April. If convicted, 'Gamebred' could be looking at a few years of jailtime.

'Big Brown' feels it's unnecessary for Covington to try to send Masvidal to prison and feels he should drop the charges in exchange for a rematch inside the octagon.

Schaub claimed that Covington should convince the UFC to book a rematch between him and Masvidal and add increased pay-per-view points to his contract for the fight. He believes that the UFC brass will be forced to give in to 'Chaos's' demands because otherwise they'd risk losing one of their biggest stars.

"If I’m @ColbyCovMMA I’d tell the UFC I’ll drop the charges in exchange for a Masvidal rematch and increased PPV points, otherwise UFC loses one of their biggest stars for a hot second," Schaub wrote on Twitter.

Check out the tweet below:

Brendan Schaub @BrendanSchaub If I’m @ColbyCovMMA I’d tell the UFC I’ll drop the charges in exchange for a Masvidal rematch and increased ppv points, otherwise UFC loses one of their biggest stars for a hot second If I’m @ColbyCovMMA I’d tell the UFC I’ll drop the charges in exchange for a Masvidal rematch and increased ppv points, otherwise UFC loses one of their biggest stars for a hot second https://t.co/QEWY8B1HWQ

Colby Covington fought each other in the headliner of UFC 272 on March 5. 'Chaos' dominated the fight, picking up a lopsided unanimous decision over his former roommate in their grudge match. It'll be interesting to see if Masvidal is able to exact revenge in a potential rematch.

Kamaru Usman explains why both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are to be blamed for alleged street brawl

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has fought and defeated both Covington and Masvidal not once but twice inside the octagon. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between the former friends-turned-arch rivals.

According to Usman, both Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington should've handled themselves with more grace. While he agrees that fighters can't say whatever they feel like about their opponents' families and their personal lives in order to sell a fight, Usman doesn't condone 'Gamebred's' decision to attack 'Chaos' in the street either.

During an Instagram live session, Usman stated:

"You can’t just do what you want and say what you want just because you want to sell something, and I feel that’s wrong, very wrong. But also, you can’t go as an athlete, as an elite athlete, you’re one of the best athletes in the world – you can’t just go attacking somebody in the street."

Watch the clip below:

Edited by David Andrew