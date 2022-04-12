Brendan Schaub on how Jake Paul can get Conor McGregor fight in UFC - "You gotta back off the fighter pay" 

Brendan Schaub recently offered his take on a potential fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. Schaub suggested that Paul avoid arguing in favor of greater remuneration for fighters if he wishes to collaborate with Dana White and fight McGregor in the UFC.

'The Problem Child' has been spearheading the charge to bring a change in the system of fighter pay in MMA. UFC president Dana White has borne the brunt of Paul's attacks in this regard.

Do the right thing Dana and raise minimums, share the revenue more fairly and give them healthcare. Hopefully the champs tomorrow night are at least making $1M each. HOLY SHIT, when will you start paying UFC fighters more than you drop on a single hand of black jack?????Do the right thing Dana and raise minimums, share the revenue more fairly and give them healthcare. Hopefully the champs tomorrow night are at least making $1M each. twitter.com/danawhite/stat… HOLY SHIT, when will you start paying UFC fighters more than you drop on a single hand of black jack?????Do the right thing Dana and raise minimums, share the revenue more fairly and give them healthcare. Hopefully the champs tomorrow night are at least making $1M each. twitter.com/danawhite/stat…

Brendan Schaub believes this quest that Jake Paul has undertaken has hindered his chances of locking horns with 'The Notorious' inside the octagon.

In a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' advised Paul to ease off on this matter if he wants to work alongside Dana White:

"You're talking about a guy, who is chomping at the bit to change the game as far as fighter pay goes. Because [Jake Paul] goes, 'Do you think I actually have a shot to get the Conor McGregor fight?' I go, 'I think you do. I think it happens no matter what if Dana wants to play ball or not I think it happens.' And I said, 'My advice for you is, if you want it to happen in the UFC and have Dana be part of this, you gotta back off the fighter pay, now.'"

Jake Paul to stop chasing Conor McGregor fight if UFC doesn't raise fighter pay, per Brendan Schaub

In the same episode of The Schaub Show, Brendan Schaub admitted that the fighter pay issue was a deal-breaker for Jake Paul. He revealed that Paul indicated that he wouldn't pursue a fight against Conor McGregor if his demands weren't met.

Schaub reported that Paul preferred to wait for McGregor's release from his UFC contract instead of backing away from the issue:

"Let's say, which he wouldn't, but let's say he made $80M off Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor. They're still going to be in the negative because all the years of changing that fighter pay, which is thousands of fighters over the years, it doesn't make sense for Dana to do it. And I go through all this and he's not talking, he's letting me talk to him, 'Yeah that makes sense. I'm not, yeah I didn't think of it like that. Yeah, yeah.' He goes, 'I don't think I can do it though, if they're not gonna raise fighter pay. I'm not gonna do it.' And I went, 'Whoa.'"

Check out the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Brendan Schaub went on to admit that he was surprised to see 'The Problem Child' give up a hefty payday. He conceded that it was hard to dislike the Cleveland native after watching him take such a fierce stance on fighter pay.

