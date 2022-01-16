Brian Kelleher suggests rap battle against Bryce Mitchell to determine 'best rapper in UFC'

With Bryce Mitchell recently dropping his debut rap single, 'Darkansas', it seems as though he faces music competition in the UFC. Brian Kelleher believes the two should participate in a rap battle to establish "who's the best rapper" in the promotion.

At the UFC Vegas 46 press conference, 'Boom' said:

"I haven't listened to the whole thing. I heard a couple sound bytes. I heard like Darkansas or something like that? That's pretty cool. No, I mean, props to Bryce. I like Bryce. He's a funny guy. You know, props to him for putting that out there. I think it's cool. I think [Ariel Helwani] was saying we need to get a rap battle on The MMA Hour, me vs. Bryce. So, that would be cool to settle, see who's the best rapper in the UFC."

Kelleher also brought up how he has several songs prepared. However, the UFC star claimed he was "waiting to do something big" with his music.

Watch Brian Kelleher's press conference below:

Brian Kelleher trumps Kevin Croom at UFC Vegas 46

Brian Kelleher came away with a decision win against Kevin Croom at UFC Vegas 46. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.

Kelleher was previously scheduled to lock horns with Saidyokub Kakhramonov. However, his opponent was forced to pull out of the fight. The reason behind the Uzbek's withdrawal has not been revealed.

'Crash', who stepped in to fight Kelleher on very short notice, is yet to record a win in the UFC. Croom's loss against Kelleher marked his second setback in as many fights. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Alex Caceres back in February 2021.

With his win against Croom, Kelleher improved his record to 24-12-0. He has now won three of his last five fights in the UFC.

'Boom', who usually competes at bantamweight, opted to move up to 145 lbs for this bout with Croom. While Croom heavily relied on his striking, Kelleher was unafraid to take the fight to the mat.

He recorded successful takedowns, dominating the fight whenever they went to the ground. Kelleher displayed a well rounded performance to get the judges' decision.

