Israel Adesanya has lots of boring fights - Bruno Silva believes contest against Alex Pereira could be one of the best fights of the year

Brazil's Bruno Silva is of the opinion that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is a boring fighter.

The up-and-coming middleweight fired shots at 'The Last Stylebender' for allegedly putting on duds by being too cautious in the octagon. Catching up with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Silva said through a translator:

"[Israel Adesanya] continues to be a good fighter but we have a lot of boring fights to watch. He doesn't like to pay the price when his opponent puts him in some positions. And in my opinion, I love exciting fights when the crowd is [cheering] for the fight."

That said, Silva, who's gearing up against his compatriot Alex Pereira, vowed to treat UFC fans with a Fight of the Year candidate. Silva's interpreter said:

"For Bruno, it's a classic striking fight. He believes it's a great fight and for Bruno, it will probably be one of the best fights of the year and for sure he believes [it's] a big fight."

Watch our exclusive interview with Bruno Silva below:

The 27-year-old revealed that one of his goals is to bring back a vintage style of striking. Similar to what the likes of Wanderlei Silva and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua have showcased in years past. Silva will get the chance to do so at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev as he takes on Pereira, who also favors the stand-up game.

Proving to be one of the most impressive prospects in the league, Silva is now on an impressive seven-fight win streak. He finished Wellington Turman, Andrew Sanchez, and Jordan Wright during a three-fight run in the UFC last year.

Bruno Silva reveals why he dislikes Israel Adesanya

This is far from the first time Bruno Silva has criticized Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian previously said he dislikes Adesanya's demeanor and the way he "thinks he's like a God."

The Brazilian also shut down comparisons between Adesanya and the legendary Anderson Silva. 'Blindado' said:

"Israel is not a big name like people say. He has a lot of resemblance to Anderson Silva. He's an excellent fighter, yes. But when he lost his fight [at light heavyweight] he showed... He doesn't have jiu-jitsu, he's not a strong guy on the floor. And sure he's a good striker, but just for points, not for knockouts."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by David Andrew