Cancer survivor thanks Dana White for donation in heartfelt social media post

Cancer survivor Cody O'Connor has thanked Dana White for his support and financial donations to his charity. This comes after the UFC president invited him and his team to Las Vegas, Nevada for a tour of the facilities and to discuss the project.

O'Connor, a bone cancer survivor who was told he'd never walk again, set up a foundation called Champions Do Overcome. The charity, whose goal is to help families with children suffering from cancer, aims to walk across the USA and raise as much money as possible. The money pledges to help families pay their bills, buy food and ease the burden on them anyway it can.

Here's what O'Connor shared in an Instagram post:

“I’m a bone cancer survivor walking across the USA after being told I’d never walk normally again in my life. We started in Times Square and are projected to hit the Santa Monica pier come the 28th- bringing our final mileage to around 3800 miles walked in 10 months! We are doing this to spread awareness and raise money through our Non-Profit - Champions Do Overcome. Money raised will go to paying cost of living bills for kids fighting cancer, provide a support system for them, and send their parents on date nights."

Check out O'Connor's full post below:

Dana White has promised to help promote the message of Champions Do Overcome with financial aid and the use of his contacts around the world. White also reached out to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The actor sent a video message to O'Connor and also donated some of his own brand's shoes to help the charity on their walking journey.

Dana White and charity donations

This isn't the first time Dana White has donated money to help charities. In 2017, White pledged $1million dollars to help and support the families and victims of the Las Vegas, Nevada shootings.

Multiple UFC fighters have their own charity organizations. Dustin Poirier, who set up The Good Fight Foundation, fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2019. 'The Eagle' pledged $100,000 to the charity after their bout, which 'The Diamond' then confirmed the UFC president had matched.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Just got off the phone with @danawhite he is matching Khabib's donation to the @TheGoodFightFDN !!! I'm so grateful for the love and support! Thank you all!!! Just got off the phone with @danawhite he is matching Khabib's donation to the @TheGoodFightFDN !!! I'm so grateful for the love and support! Thank you all!!!

Edited by Aziel Karthak