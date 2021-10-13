"Is it gonna be the biggest fight of all time?" - Chael Sonnen beleives Conor McGregor's return fight could be even bigger than the Poirier triolgy

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor's comeback fight could be the biggest fight of all time. According to Sonnen, comeback fights, in general, are huge compared to other main events, title fights or even grudge matches.

Sonnen believes that 'Notorious' could headline one of the highest-selling UFC pay-per-views on his return to the octagon. Chael Sonnen recently said on his podcast:

"Is his comeback fight going to be the biggest fight of all time? It's a very real question. And I don't know that it totally matters who he is standing opposite. Comeback fights traditionally and historically, are massive, right. You got a main event fight, that's a big deal. You got a title fight, that's a big deal. You got a grudge match, that's the bigger of the deals. But then you have the comeback fight and you only get one. You have to leave so that you can comeback. And you only get to do it once. And even if this wasn't by choice, this is the comeback fight. Is it gonna be the biggest of all time?"

Conor McGregor last fought Dustin Poirier in July at the UFC 264 headliner. The highly anticipated trilogy fight ended in anti-climactic fashion as McGregor broke his leg in the dying seconds of the opening frame. The referee waived off the contest as the Irishman was unable to sit up on his stool between rounds.

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about Conor McGregor's comeback fight:

Conor McGregor on his return to the octagon

Conor McGregor broke the lower tibia of his left leg in the first round of his rubber match against Dustin Poirier. McGregor underwent successful surgery and is seemingly on the road to recovery.

The Irishman recently revealed a potential timeline for his return to the octagon. During a Q&A session on Twitter, McGregor announced that he is improving rapidly and could return next year. Asked about a potential timeline for his comeback, 'Notorious' replied:

"2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy! I’ll be back in no time, lock loaded!"

Conor McGregor also hinted at moving up a weight class on his return to the octagon.

