"He got caught so what""- Chael Sonnen gives a post fight breakdown of Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker

Chael Sonnen recently shared his analysis of the featherweight clash between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker at the co-main event of UFC London.

'Almighty' claimed a first-round TKO finish against 'The Hangman'. Hooker has now dropped four out of his last five fights in the UFC. However, Sonnen believes there's nothing wrong with losing to a tough opponent like Allen on his faetherweight return as he said:

"Dana [White] saw and understood, that a young man on a tough journery, took the risk and he got caught. So what? He got caught on a night that we all knew, if you're a fight fan, isn't going to be his best night. So, what? The first time you go see, second time you place, third time you win. That's the way it works."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker:

Allen managed to hurt Hooker during the first-round and pressured him relentlessly. The Englishman swarmed the New Zealander to eventually earn a TKO finish.

Hooker was left devastated after his loss. This was the first time he had fought at featherweight since 2016. It's understandable why Sonnen wasn't too skeptical about the performance from Hooker, especially considering Allen is still unbeaten in the UFC.

What's next for Dan Hooker?

Dan Hooker dropped to featherweight after his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. However, his latest fight certainly didn't go according to plan. Many believe Hooker is now left in a tough spot with yet another loss.

The likes of Josh Thomson and Kenny Florian have suggested that Hooker should not fight at featherweight and needs to contemplate a move back to lightweight. 'The Punk' has even said that the speed of the top 145 pounders is too much for Dan Hooker to handle.

However, the likes of Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith, Dana White, and more are still supportive of 'The Hangman'. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira also posted a supportive message for Hooker after UFC London.

Despite the recent dip in form, Hooker remains one of the finest fighters in the UFC who has fought some of the very best fighters on the roster. He has a wealth of experience and will look to make a strong comeback the next time he fights. Whether he continues in the featherweight division or not remains to be seen.

