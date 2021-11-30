"Gaethje is a very big deal" - Chael Sonnen claims Justin Gaethje can become as big a star as Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen is convinced that lightweight superstar Justin Gaethje has the potential to become another Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor.

'The American Gangster' recently weighed in on Gaethje's status on the pecking order of UFC superstars. Sonnen stated that 'The Highlight' isn't obviously on the same level as Masvidal and McGregor in terms of popularity, but added that he has the potential to get there. According to Sonnen:

"Justin Gaethje is a big deal. Gaethje is a very big deal in the sport. I've been in rooms where he pops up, you judge the reaction of the crowd, he is a very big deal. He is not Jorge Masvidal, he is not Conor McGregor, he is not [in the] top three of the biggest stars in the sport. [But] he might turn into it. I hope that Justin Gaethje identifies what he's done differently because there are things being done differently and he might not know it."

Sonnen also suggested that Gaethje should put more effort into his mic skills like Masvidal and McGregor do. Nonetheless, Sonnen commended Gaethje for recently trying to be more vocal, saying Gaethje could be as popular as "2019 Masvidal."

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on Justin Gaethje's rise:

Justin Gaethje wants to fight Islam Makhachev for his first title defense

The MMA community was divided over the debate surrounding Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev's respective claims for the title shot. Gaethje's case is supported by his victories against lightweight contenders over the years, while the argument for Makhachev is his nine-fight winning streak.

It appears that Gaethje got his way as the Dagestani was booked to fight Beneil Dariush, while 'The Highlight' will presumably take on the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

However, Gaethje said he still wants to prove he's a better fighter than Makhachev. If everything goes to plan, Gaethje's best-case scenario would be to win the 155-pound title and take on Makhachev for his first title defense. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Gaethje said:

"I’ll let him go first if he gets his spot. I’ll beat one of these guys [Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier] and then I’ll allow him to go first. F*** yeah, I’m looking forward to that."

Watch Justin Gaethje's full interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by C. Naik