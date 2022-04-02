You are seeing the difference within story telling - Chael Sonnen compares Khamzat Chimaev's popularity to Shavkat Rakhmonov's

Shavkat Rakhmonov may have drawn comparisons to Khamzat Chimaev after a series of impressive finishes, but he clearly doesn't carry the same interest or hype around him as 'Borz'. Chael Sonnen pointed that out during a recent episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel.

'The American Gangster' suggested that despite the various similarities shared by the pair, the Swedish star is getting all the major opportunities due to his public exposure and extensive media coverage. Sonnen said:

"Two guys from the same weight class, similar geographical locations, similar age, similar experiences in an organization. One guy with twice the fights, Chimaev has had seven or eight in his life, Rakh [Rakhmonov] has had 15; all these finishes, all these beautiful things, very similar pedigree, looks to be just as dangerous standing as he does on the ground. You can see the difference in one guy having a story and one guy getting his story told."

'The Bad Guy' further stated that Chimaev's team also played its part by forming its own media conglomerate to create interest among fans and reach the audience at large.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the comparisons between Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov below:

Both Chimaev (10-0) and Rakhmonov (15-0) are 27 years of age and undefeated throughout their MMA careers. The two welterweight prospects also have a 100 percent finish rate.

While one cannot deny the similarities between these dominant forces, it's worth noting that the biggest driver behind Chimaev's swift popularity was his fastest successful turnaround in UFC history. 'Nomad', on the other hand, has never competed twice in a single year since arriving in the promotion in October 2020.

Khamzat Chimaev to face his toughest test in Gillbert Burns at UFC 273

While Khamzat Chimaev has been a highly touted prospect in the promotion since he picked up his two wins in 10 days on UFC Fight Island.

Chimaev lived up to expectations by putting away UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert with a devastating KO in just 17 seconds. The hype seemed justified when 'Borz' scored a ruthless first-round submission of Li Jingliang in his fourth UFC appearance.

However, Chimaev's sternest test to date will be standing right in front of him when he takes on former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9. On paper, 'Durinho' represents the toughest challenge for Chimaev as he is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division. The Sanford MMA product is also regarded as an elite-level grappler.

If Chimaev manages to score a win over Burns, it will only advance his rise in the promotion.

