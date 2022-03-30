"No one want to fight me" - Undefeated welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for fight against Neil Magny

Shavkat Rakhmonov recently trained his aim at Neil Magny, calling 'The Haitian Sensation' out for a fight in a post on social media. He declared that it was the lack of options in terms of competitors that led him to Magny's doorstep.

Rakhmonov took to Twitter, responding to a post that displayed a segment of Magny's UFC Columbus post-fight media interaction.

In the video, Magny was documented talking about his willingness to lock horns with fighters who are often labeled as indomitable and have trouble finding opponents.

Echoing the same sentiment, Shavkat Rakhmonov presented himself as one of those fighters, facing a shortage of opponents. He went on to challenge Magny to accept a fight against him.

"Fight me [Neil Magny]. No one want to fight me."

The Kazakh powerhouse is barely three fights into the UFC and has already established himself as a talented prospect.

He most recently featured in a welterweight bout against Carlston Harris at UFC FIght Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland back in February 5. The bout came to an end in the first round after Rakhmonov finished Harris.

Rakhmonov has managed to earn three finishes in as many fights in the UFC. He has gone past the first round only once, in his sophomore scrap in the promotion against Michel Prazeres at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov in June 2021.

Neil Magny makes history with his UFC Columbus win

Neil Magny most recently featured in a welterweight bout against Max Griffin at UFC Columbus. He managed to overcome the challenge presented by Griffin by recording a split decision win at the end of three rounds.

The fight card was headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. The action unfolded on March 26 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Neil Magny is the first fighter in UFC history to win 13 fights by decision. He was previously tied with GSP and Diego Sanchez at 12. #UFCColumbus Neil Magny is the first fighter in UFC history to win 13 fights by decision. He was previously tied with GSP and Diego Sanchez at 12. #UFCColumbus

With his decision nod against 'Pain', Magny etched his name in MMA folkore, tying Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in the welterweight division with 19 wins. He also pipped 'GSP' for the most decision wins in the 170-lbs division by earning his 13th decision win with the former two-division champion at 12.

