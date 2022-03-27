"A lot of people are gonna come along the Paddy train to see the son of a b**** fail" - Chael Sonnen compares Paddy Pimblett to The Ultimate Warrior

Chael Sonnen has compared rising UFC prospect Paddy Pimblett to late WWE legend The Ultimate Warrior.

In a recent episode of Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' stated that what truly separates Pimblett from the WWE personality is his honest and open nature.

The former UFC middleweight explained this by comparing Pimblett's openness in contractual dealings to a controversial 1991 incident before Survivor Series where Warrior held Vince McMahon hostage backstage over money. The WWE legend famously threatened to no-show the event.

"A lot of people are gonna come along the Paddy train to see the son of a b**** fail. Paddy's a handful and it looks like he's getting better. He appears to be grounded and has a good attitude. Now, he's bringing us along in some of his inner thoughts, of what I don't love. I'm seeing a little bit of Ultimate Warrior there."

Sonnen added:

"I paid tickets, I bought that Survivor Series back in 1991. Had I known that my favorite wrestler before he tied off his veins and put the makeup on his face and blew his hair out had held the promoter hostage, I wouldn't have been his fan. I wouldn't have been his fan. That would've annoyed me. I would've felt like that was dishonest. But Paddy's anything but dishonest. He's telling you everything, whether you like it or not."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Paddy Pimblett's rise in the UFC below:

Paddy Pimblett hopes to renegotiate UFC contract after UFC London win

Paddy Pimblett is one of the very few fighters who has achieved superstardom in the UFC within a very short space of time. In his last UFC appearance, it took the Liverpudlian just one round to dispatch Rodrigo Vargas in front of a raucous English crowd at the O2 Arena in London, England.

While there's no denying the popularity he's gained since arriving in the promotion, 'The Baddy' appeared to be the main attraction at the UFC London event. After hearing a massive reaction from the crowd, Pimblett is hoping to get a new contract with the promotion. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, here's what the 27-year-old said:

"I’m hoping we get contract renegotiations after this one because I proved how much I’m worth the other night with the crowd there. I have my manager doing [negotiations with UFC] for me and he has always had my best interests at heart so I’ll always have him doing it for me."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's full conversation on The Pat McAfee Show below:

Pimblett made headlines days after his win at UFC London, revealing that he is currently on a $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win contract with the UFC. It remains to be seen if the promotion will oblige and hand the Liverpool native a new deal.

