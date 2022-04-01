"Neil Magny will not turn down a fight" - Chael Sonnen all but confirms Shavkat Rakhmonov's next fight

Chael Sonnen recently revealed that Shavkat Rakhmonov might be facing Neil Magny in his next UFC fight.

Rakhmonov has issued a call out to Magny. According to Sonnen, 'The Haitian Sensation' is not someone to turn down a call out. He also stated that a fight against a perennial contender like Magny will give a fair assessment of 'Nomad'. Sonnen said:

"All of a sudden, Rakhmonov has called for a fight with Neil Magny. I feel very confident sitting here and telling you guys, he's going to be fighting Neil Magny. Only because I haven't heard of any other better idea for either guy and if there's anything we know about Neil Magny, Neil Magny will not turn down a fight. Neil Magny is just looking around, waiting for somebody to say his name."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Rakhmonov vs. Magny:

Sonnen further stated that Rakhmonov hasn't yet faced a big name inside the octagon apart from Alex Oliveira. So, Magny might just be the opponent he needs to get more recognition among fans as he added:

"And I feel like you'll know a lot about Rakhmonov when you put him in there against a guy who we know. It's not to say that he's been in there with hand-picked guys, but it is fair to say that they've been lesser known. Cowboy Oliveira comes to mind. Cowboy got guillotine choked by Rakhmonov within the UFC."

Shavkat Rakhmonov's UFC career so far

Shavkat Rakhmonov has fought three times in the UFC so far. The 27-year-old currently possesses a professional record of 15-0. All of his wins have come via finishes. He boasts a stunning tally of 8 TKO and 7 submission finishes in his career so far.

He submitted Alex Oliveira at UFC 254 on his promotional debut. Back-to-back wins against the likes of Michel Prazeres and Carlston Harris followed.

He is currently one of the brightest prospects in the UFC at the moment and comparisons with fellow rising star Khamzat Chimaev have been made. It looks imminent that the duo will fight at some point in time. For now, fans will keep an eye on Shavkat Rakhmonov's next UFC opponent.

