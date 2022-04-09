"I like it" - Chael Sonnen endorsing potential Paddy Pimblett vs. Logan Paul fight

Chael Sonnen recently said that he is on board with the idea of a possible UFC fight between Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett.

'The Bad Guy' said that it's hard for him to not like the Paul brothers. The former UFC fighter also revealed that he once met Jake Paul and 'The problem Child' is a very likable person. He further stated that Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in boxing as he said:

"I tried not to be one of those dorks who likes the Paul bros. I tried everything I could do. I resisted as long as I could resist. I met Jake Paul. That was a problem for not liking him because he was very likable. Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather. The gig is up."

Sonnen further went on to explain that despite his limited experience in combat sports, Logan Paul is now a part of the community just because he has fought Floyd Mayweather. He also entertains Paul fighting Pimblett because the former is bigger physically. Here's what he further stated:

"Floyd knew this guy can't box like me. Floyd also knew this guy's going to be hard to put down, he's just a bigger animal. That's what Logan's doing with Paddy. That's why I don't hate it."

Sonnen further added that due to his size advantage, Paul fighting Pimblett makes sense. He also pointed out that Paul will bring his massive fanbase with him as well. Here's what Sonne said:

"I like it, this is no longer a discussion can Logan go with Paddy. He's much bigger. So, he's saying right now when he calls out Paddy, make me some concessions. Make the threat of unarmed combat, which is the most threatening sport that you can do, make the threat a little bit smaller."

What's next for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC?

Pimblett has started his UFC career with two straight wins. After defeating Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut, 'The Baddy' submitted Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London.

One might expect the Liverpudillan to face a ranked opponent in his next fight. Fans are eager to see how he performs against the top fighters in the lightweight division. When the fan favorite returns to action remains to be seen.

