"If Adesanya doesn't vouch for you, you do not get in there with him" - Chael Sonnen explains why Israel Adesanya is like 'no other champion in the UFC'

Israel Adesanya is one of the most dominant champions going today. He reigns over the UFC's middleweight division. Adesanya has successfully defended his middleweight strap three times since winning it in a title unifier against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

'The Last Stylebender' is undefeated at middleweight with wins over five of the division's current top ten. As Adesanya prepares for a rematch against Robert Whittaker, it seems the Kiwi might have to run backwards through the division, defending his title.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has now weighed in on Israel Adesanya doing rematches with his former foes. According to Sonnen, 'Izzy' will do rematches due to a lack of options but would prefer a new opponent.

Sonnen also stated that Israel Adesanya has the privilege of choosing his opponents as he always picks the toughest ones. Sonnen believes one gets to fight Adesnaya only if the 'Kiwi' wants them to do so. Chael Sonnen said in a recent episode of his podcast:

"Nobody has gotten in that ring with Adesanya without Adesanya giving them the blessing. It is like no other champion in the UFC. If Adesanya does not vouch for you, you do not get in there with him. And the reason that Adesanya has been shown that respect by the office is, Adesanya calls out the hardest possible guy. I mean when he called out Yoel Romero. You have a skinny kickboxer from New Zealand's gonna take on an Olympic medallist in wrestling from Cuba. He could not have called out a worst matchup. But because he did and took care of business, he gets the respect. You have to know that's part of the story though. Because the rules of number 1 are unique to the division at a specific time. And right now you're not getting in there with Izzy unless Izzy wants you in there with him."

The rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya is expected to face Robert Whittaker for a second time in January 2022. UFC president Dana White recently told The Daily Telegraph:

“That’s a fight we want to make, so we’re working on it. I will get that done. That’s what we’re working on – we’re working on January.”

