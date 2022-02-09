Chael Sonnen explains why "nobody has controlled" their own career and destiny like Israel Adesanya in the history of MMA

Chael Sonnen recently offered fans some insight into the way Israel Adesanya has methodically crafted his MMA career. Sonnen suggested that Adesanya's showmanship played a vital role in bolstering his control over the direction his career took.

Sonnen admitted that Israel Adesanya exhibited most of the qualities that a promoter wants in their fighter. His ability to sell pay-per-views and attract fans and viewers to his fights make him a valuable asset, offering him greater ownership over his career trajectory in the UFC.

"He's the only interesting walkout in the business aside from MVP. He will entertain the hell out of you in the ring. He might even go into break dancing. He will cut a promo before he leaves the ring. He's a triple threat. If you can do one of those three things, you have a spot in this business. If you have two of these three things, you have a spot at the top of the card. He's the only one that can do all three. But it's extremely relevant. Nobody has controlled his own career and his own destiny, like Israel Adesanya, in the history of MMA," said Sonnen.

Sonnen opined that these qualities afforded Adesanya a spot in a fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in a weight class in which he had never fought in. However, Adesanya was handed his first loss in MMA after the Pole walked through him to win by way of unanimous decision.

He further recalled how 'The Last Stylebender' was given the opportunity to settle a personal rivalry with Yoel Romero at UFC 248 even though the Cuban was coming off a loss. Adesanya recorded a unanimous decision win at the end of five rounds.

Israel Adesanya waxes lyrical about his training camp

In the latest episode of the UFC Embedded Vlog series, Israel Adesanya offered some insight into the training camp shared by him and his teammates.

'The Last Stylebender' is inching closer to his UFC 271 rematch against Robert Whittaker. He asserted that it was an extremely productive camp for him and his teammates.

Mike Mathetha is getting ready to make his UFC debut at UFC 271. 'Blood Diamond' is set to feature in a welterweight bout against Jeremiah Wells at the at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Adesanya's fledgling City Kickboxing teammate Carlos Ulberg is also hurtling towards a light heavyweight clash against Fabio Cherant on February 12. He is currently coming off a Round 2 KO loss against Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 259 back in March 2021.

"The training camp was fun. It was good synergy between us three and the coaches. There were moments in this camp where I was just like it's warrior s**t."

