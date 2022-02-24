Chael Sonnen explains why Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 3 could be "problematic"

Chael Sonnen believes that a third fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker might be "problematic" for the UFC. Whittaker and Adesanya have fought each other twice previously, with 'The Last Stylebender' getting his hand raised on both occasions.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

One year ago today, Israel Adesanya finished Robert Whittaker to become the UFC middleweight champion One year ago today, Israel Adesanya finished Robert Whittaker to become the UFC middleweight champion #UFC https://t.co/TzWjkNOpk7

While Sonnen admits that Whittaker performed well in the rematch and that it was a very close fight, he feels that there's no point in booking a trilogy fight. Sonnen explained that if the UFC runs it back and Whittaker ends up winning the third fight, the promotion would have to book a fourth fight.

That's when Sonnen pointed out that it is also bound to get repetitive for the fans. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, he said:

"To get to fight number three when the first two was the same outcome is extremely rare but it's also problematic. If you go to fight three and it's like rock paper scissors, let's play again, rock paper scissors, let's play again. At some point you're going to beat me if they do this fight enough. At some point Whittaker is going to win. What if he wins number three? Do you see where that's problematic? They now have to go to number four. Who wants to see that?"

Check out the video below:

Robert Whittaker plans to fight Marvin Vettori in July or August

Robert Whittaker seems to be in good spirits despite failing to beat Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 271 earlier this month. 'The Reaper' is satisfied with his performance and believes he'll once again work his way to a title shot in the promotion.

While he's taking some time off from training right now, Whittaker plans to rejuvenate and return to the octagon by July or August. For his next fight, the former champ has 'The Italian Dream' Marvin Vettori in his sights. In an interview with Submission Radio, he said:

"I think I fight someone in the division. I don’t know how many people are left. Probably Vettori? Yeah, he would have to be the highest ranked next up, I believe."

Check out the interview below:

Edited by John Cunningham