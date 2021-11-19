Watch: Chael Sonnen's hilarious response to Conor McGregor saying that 'The Bad Guy' sells window sheen

Chael Sonnen has issued a hilarious response to Conor McGregor after ‘Notorious’ jibed at his YouTube videos and claimed that ‘The Bad Guy’ sells window sheen.

The ongoing feud between Sonnen and McGregor seemingly began when ‘The American Gangster' stated McGregor is turning into “a little rich weirdo.” 'Mystic Mac' then sniped at Sonnen on social media, with both MMA personalities taking multiple jibes at one another ever since.

One of Conor McGregor’s tweets against Chael Sonnen was a shot at the YouTube ad content on the former UFC fighter’s channel.

Apart from suggesting that not many people watch Sonnen’s videos, McGregor also claimed that ‘The Bad Guy’ advertises window sheen in his videos.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @ChaelSonnen Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 @ChaelSonnen Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 https://t.co/sQVpVPVHdy

Chael Sonnen has now taken to his official Instagram account and posted a video hitting back at Conor McGregor’s window sheen tweet. Sonnen stated the following in the video:

“Conor McGregor has challenged old Chael in the world of social media, and he insulted me. He said that I sit down in front of a camera and two viewers, and I sell window sheen. Now, I plan to stay involved in this fight. I plan to come back. But before we go any further, I’m gonna ask you a question, and I want you to answer me honestly.” Sonnen paused and then simply asked, “What is window sheen?”

Conor McGregor is expected to make his highly anticipated comeback in 2022

Presently, Conor McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak. ‘Notorious’ last competed against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of this year. The Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury in the fight and lost to Poirier via first-round TKO. The MMA megastar and UFC icon has been focused on recovering from the injury ahead of his much-awaited comeback.

Despite consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier in a pair of lightweight bouts and losing their trilogy 1-2, Conor McGregor has asserted that their rivalry is far from over. In a few recent tweets, ‘The Notorious’ alluded to fighting Poirier for the fourth time.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.

I will be back and it will be settled.

Once and for all. I'll offer you this @slip_nd_bang Fun fact: Poirier ate more shots on the ground than Conor twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Fun fact: Poirier ate more shots on the ground than Conor twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… https://t.co/qwnawmGGAZ Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.I will be back and it will be settled.Once and for all. twitter.com/slip_nd_bang/s… Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all. twitter.com/slip_nd_bang/s…

Alternatively, Conor McGregor has also been hinting at a fight against Max Holloway, a fighter whom he’d beaten in 2013. McGregor recently revealed he might return to the octagon in mid-2022. The Irishman's next opponent and exact comeback date, as well as what weight class he’ll compete in, are yet to be revealed.

