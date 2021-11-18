"Conor doesn't have a more public defender than me" - Chael Sonnen claims he has 'carried Conor McGregor for years'

Chael Sonnen has now provided us with further insight into his latest rivalry with Conor McGregor.

The two recently engaged in a heated back and forth on social media after Sonnen called McGregor a "little rich weirdo" for posting a video of himself pacing in front of a TV. Unsurprisingly, McGregor took exception to Sonnen's comments and fired back with some insults of his own.

'The American Gangster' has admitted that he was hurt by McGregor's response as he views himself as the Irishman's staunchest "defender" and a "big brother." In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I got to ask about Conor. I got to ask about McGregor, who I have carried for years. In all of fairness, I don't know that Conor has a more public defender than me. And there's been some rough times. You will look a fool defending some of Conor's actions but I feel I know Conor. I feel I understand Conor. I feel I had a hand in creating Conor, whether I did or not. But this is how I feel. So I've always looked after little brother, right? Always! No matter what platform I got or whatever egg I get on my face if he makes me look like a fool, I will defend him."

However, Sonnen did not apologize for the comments he made. The former UFC middleweight maintained that he was right in pointing out McGregor's actions, which have been weird as of late. He continued:

"So I take my one shot at Conor McGregor – which is accurate – that he is becoming a little rich weirdo. For him to be 30-some-years of age, pacing in front of a television set with somebody recording him with an iPhone as he's shirtless, watching two other guys compete in a weight class that he cannot make – I'm right. That's a weird thing to do."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about his feud with Conor McGregor:

Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor is his little brother

It's apparent that Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor are both in a class of their own as two of the best talkers in UFC history. For that reason, Sonnen revealed that he has always viewed McGregor as a "little brother." However, he now acknowledges that McGregor might not have viewed him in the same light.

Sonnen added that he could've kept arguing with McGregor, but chose not to. The 44-year-old explained that it would be pointless to go back-and-forth with the Irishman as he's already retired.

