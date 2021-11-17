"His shoes talk better than him!" - Conor McGregor continues Twitter beef with Chael Sonnen

The war of words between Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen has now witnessed ‘Notorious’ use an old photograph featuring himself and Sonnen.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Conor McGregor posted a photo in which he’s seen standing with Chael Sonnen onstage at a UFC promotional event. The photo is believed to be from a few years back. This was when McGregor was a rising star in the UFC and ‘The American Gangster’ was nearing the end of his run with the organization.

Conor McGregor is seen pointing at Chael Sonnen’s shoes in the photograph. On that note, in his latest jibe at Sonnen, McGregor has jestingly asserted that the retired MMA star’s shoes talk better than him.

The back-and-forth Twitter exchanges between Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen have been displayed below. Sonnen notably jabbed at McGregor's Proper 12 whiskey brand. He posted a pair of tweets against McGregor that read as follows:

“It's not too late to stay off my radar Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow...”

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen It's not too late to stay off my radar



“Oh; And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit”

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Oh;

Conor McGregor fired back at Chael Sonnen by replying to the first of Sonnen’s two aforementioned tweets. The UFC megastar has seemingly taken a shot at Sonnen’s penchant for filming YouTube videos in a boxroom kind of setting. McGregor’s tweet read as follows:

“Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @ChaelSonnen Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 @ChaelSonnen Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen 😂😂 https://t.co/sQVpVPVHdy

Furthermore, in the tweet that featured the old photo of himself and Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor stated:

“His shoes talk better than him! @ChaelSonnen”

The latest Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen feud appears to have begun after ‘The American Gangster’ said McGregor is turning into a “little rich weirdo.” Both fighters have taken multiple social media jibes at the other since.

Conor McGregor could make his highly anticipated comeback in mid-2022

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in the fight. ‘Mystic Mac’ is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Regardless, he’s been working hard to recover and has vowed to return stronger than ever.

The MMA legend is expected back in the octagon next year. In a recent tweet, Conor McGregor indicated he could make his much-awaited comeback in mid-2022. McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed.

