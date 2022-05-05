Jake Paul would get a "CM Punk treatment" if he signs with the UFC, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes that Jake Paul potentially stepping into the UFC octagon could be an interesting prospect for the boxer. 'The American Gangster' is interested in knowing what treatment the former Disney channel star would get in the UFC.

Sonnen wondered whether 'The Problem Child' would be presented similarly to former UFC fighter CM Punk. Punk, who made his way to the UFC are leaving the WWE, was packaged as a fighter who had very little actual fighting experience. His name sold tickets, so they put him against fighters with a similar level of experience in the hope of a more even contest.

Sonnen said:

"Does he get a CM Punk treatment? Where CM Punk didn't have a lot of experience. He had some expectation and some rumors from a gym so they brought in a guy who also didn't have a ton of experience and let them go out there and have their fun."

Chael Sonnen discussed whether Dana White could think about doing something similar and whether it's even possible for him to sign with the UFC to begin with:

"In all fairness, there's a couple of ways to skin this yak. Dana saying he found it intriguing means something. Is Jake able? Is he eligible? I'm gonna assume he's not because of all the comments in the media... It's not about how well Jake can fight. It's about Jake is fighting... Can you bring in an outsider like this and put him in a PPV?"

Chael Sonnen praises Jake Paul for showing a vulnerable side

'The American Gangster' recently expressed how impressed he is with Jake Paul, after the boxer discussed his boxing career and future. After announcing his return to boxing on August 13, Sonnen believes 'The Problem Child' showed a side of himself people hadn't seen before.

Controversial for his regular call-outs of ex-fighters, Sonnen believes this side of Paul will be one that continues his story and career in the sport. Referring to Eddie Hearn's description of Jake's boxing ability as average, Chael Sonnen respected the way 'The Problem Child' handled himself while discussing it:

"When Jake Paul is his absolute best, he reveals to the audience that he is vulnerable, that he has feelings and that he has an ego like anybody. And it bothered him, it hurt Jake's feelings. But Jake didn't hide that... Jake said to him, 'I'll fight anybody you've got.'"

It remains to be seen who the American will face in his boxing ring return. Rumors continue to swirl of Tommy Fury, as the two were previously scheduled to fight in December 2021.

