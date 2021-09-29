Chael Sonnen lauds Jon Jones' former manager Malki Kawa for publicly cutting ties with the fighter

Jon Jones has found himself on the wrong side of the law quite frequently. Chael Sonnen recently offered his two cents on Makli Kawa's decision to cut ties with the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

On a recent edition of the Beyond the Fight podcast, Chael Sonnen offered his take on Malki Kawa's decision to part ways with Jon Jones. What's more, he waxed lyrical about how Kawa decided to make his split with the controversial fighter known.

"Malki not only cut ties with Jon as a client, he publicly cut ties. Malki had no damn reason to tell the world in a press release that he no longer reps Jon Jones. Well, yeah he did. Malki wanted that known, that there are repercussions. It's not anything goes. I did not understand that at the time. I now do understand that. The only person that got anything right as it pertains to Jones was Malki, seeing this train wreck a year ago and getting the hell of the tracks," asserted Chael Sonnen.

Malki Kawa on his split with Jon Jones

Kawa, back in June 2021, addressed his split with his client Jon Jones. The month of April saw Kawa's organization, First Round Management, cutting all ties with Jon Jones, albeit amicably.

"I got put in a lot of bad situations as a lot of you guys already know. I stood by him. I did everything that I think a manager should do. That’s my boy. I love him to death, but we don’t talk. I don’t have no ill will toward him,” admitted Malki Kawa.

FirstRoundMgmt @FirstRoundMgmt After an 11 year journey as @JonnyBones management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward. After an 11 year journey as @JonnyBones management team, First Round Management and Bones have amicably decided to part ways. We are proud of him and the work we’ve done. We wish him the best going forward.

This prompted 'Bones' to fill the void left behind by Kawa with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer. The update broke into mainstream MMA discourse at the height of Jon Jones' public negotiations with the UFC for a fight against Francis Ngannou.

