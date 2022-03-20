This is a genius at work - Chael Sonnen showers Conor McGregor with praise for calling out Kamaru Usman

Chael Sonnen has heaped praise on Conor McGregor after the UFC superstar recently called out Kamaru Usman.

Despite the fact that his recent fights do not qualify him for a title fight, McGregor is still aiming for the welterweight title, as he recently called out division champion Kamaru Usman.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, former fighter and analyst Chael Sonnen lauded the two-division champ and credited him for taking the combat sport to a better position.

Sonnen said:

"Conor McGregor, oh my goodness. This is a genius at work, period. When Conor is gone, you are going to feel it. You will know that MMA was more fun when he was here. And if you would study him, he would be able to leave MMA in a better position than he found it."

'The American Gangster' also praised the Irish fighter's decision to fight outside of his weight class. He believes Conor did so to avoid any backlash (primarily due to his recent resume) if he fights for the title in his own division.

Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor’s callout for the welterweight title

Conor McGregor's recent interest in the welterweight belt has elicited a strong response from Kamaru Usman.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently expressed his desire to fight for the 170lb belt. However, he’d have to get past Usman first. Since winning the belt in 2019, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been unstoppable. He's defended the title five times since then and is now ranked No. 1 in the UFC's official pound-for-pound rankings.

Taking to his official Twitter, Usman made it clear that he was ready to take on the Irishman in a welterweight matchup and destroy him.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wrote:

"You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p"

Check out the tweet below:

Following a horrific leg injury that saw both the tibia and fibula bones of his lower leg shatter during his trilogy battle with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor plans to return to the octagon in 2022. McGregor is demanding an immediate chance at the welterweight belt.

While UFC president Dana White has stated that a lightweight championship fight is quite likely in McGregor's near future, he did not seem as enthusiastic about a shot at Usman's 170-pound crown.

