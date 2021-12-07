"He is not a punk" - Chael Sonnen praises Jorge Masvidal after Tommy Fury released medical reports following withdrawal from Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury was scheduled to fight Jake Paul in a boxing bout on December 18 in Tampa, Florida. With 12 days to go until the bout, Fury pulled out of the fight due to a fractured rib and chest infection.

Fury even posted pictures of an X-ray of his chest on social media to substantiate his claims. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was not pleased with the way Fury handled the whole episode.

According to Sonnen, Tommy Fury should not have gone as far as displaying his medical reports on social media, even if it did legitimize his reasoning for pulling out.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen used the example of Jorge Masvidal, who recently pulled out of his fight against Leon Edwards without stating the exact injury.

"Any other fighter, any real fighter would have not only pushed through that and dealt with it, you never would have known. Never would you put out your own medical report. Jorge Masvidal went through this three weeks ago, just as a frame of reference. And to this day we don't know what's bothering Jorge. Cause he is not a punk. He is not looking for sympathy from you. He's not looking for, 'Oh Jorge, by god, it's okay.' Jorge is the first to tell you, 'I signed a contract. Never in my life have I backed out of a fight. I'm backing out of this one. So congrats to Leon [Edwards]. My business is my business. I don't really give a damn what the rest of you think.' That is how a man would handle it. It not how Fury handled it. he wanted you to know that his lungs are hurt and this isn't for him."

Catch Chael Sonnen's take on Tommy Fury's withdrawal in the video below:

Jorge Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269, but he was forced to pull out due to an undisclosed injury.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled. Jorge Masvidal was forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled. Jorge Masvidal was forced to withdraw from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards due to an undisclosed injury, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN.There is no current update on whether Edwards will remain on the card or if the matchup will be rescheduled. https://t.co/9tHOqEsQMJ

Tommy Fury's statement after pulling out

Tommy Fury's withdrawal from the Jake Paul fight was first reported by KEEMSTAR on Twitter. Fury later issued a statement confirming he was being forced to pull out.

Tommy Fury's statement, which was posted by promoter Frank Warren on Twitter, read:

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib. The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th. I can't express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we get this fight rescheduled in the new year."

Also Read Article Continues below

Frank Warren @frankwarren_tv “I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.” - @tommytntfury “I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.” - @tommytntfury https://t.co/R6a4CfH8FY

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard