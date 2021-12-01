"That was aggressive" - Chael Sonnen reacts to Daniel Cormier saying he would beat Khamzat Chimaev 10-0 in wrestling

Chael Sonnen is no stranger to trash talk. So when Daniel Cormier responded to Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling-match challenge, Sonnen had to give his take on the discussion.

In a recent episode of his YouTube series Beyond The Fight, Sonnen reacted to Cormier's claim that he would have no trouble dispatching 'Borz'.

“Daniel [Cormier] said, 'Khazmat I love and appreciate the attitude, but freestyle wrestling? That's 10-0 DC.' The mercy rule in wrestling is if you get 10 points ahead of your opponent the referee will just stop the match. There is no need to go any further… The energy or the humiliation will stop it. So when Daniel says, 'I will beat you 10-0,' I just want you to understand that was not nice by Daniel. That was aggressive."

Chael Sonnen is referring to an accepted rule in which a wrestler who gains a 10-point advantage in a match will cause the referee to stop the match. It's a mercy rule that often comes with embarrassment for the wrestler who was beaten.

Chimaev is coming off a great freestyle wrestling performance against Jack Hermansson. With that in mind, it's perhaps difficult to see the Chechen-born Swede falling to a 10-0 loss to anyone right now.

"I will commentate it for you"- Chael Sonnen offers to commentate a match between Chimaev and Cormier

Despite Khamzat Chimaev's credentials, Chael Sonnen expressed immense confidence in Daniel Cormier's ability to 10-0 him should they wrestle. So much so that he offered to commentate on the match for free in order to witness it first hand.

"Daniel Cormier is right. That will not only be 10-0 DC; that will be 10-0 DC in the first round. If there's any promoter out there that does wrestling, who thinks ol' Chael is wrong. You book that match; on the house, I will commentate it for you."

'DC' is a six-time wrestling Olympian and a former Pan-American world champion. In the octagon, the former two-division champion ragdolled the likes of Dan Henderson, Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Johnson.

However, Chimaev does not seem the least bit scared of Cormier’s wrestling pedrigree. He responded to 'DC' on Twitter with a comment about his undefeated record, further adding fuel to the fire.

"@dc_mma I am the one that's undefeated 10-0 I win."

