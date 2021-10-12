"I felt uncomfortable" - Chael Sonnen reacts to Dominick Reyes revealing he will be having a short break from MMA to 'take care of his brain'

Chael Sonnen has reacted to Dominick Reyes' recent comments. The former light heavyweight title challenger said he wanted to take a break in order to heal from his injuries.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Reyes said he would not fight before February next year. That's because he wants time to recover from the damage suffered in his fight against Jiri Prochazka.

“It’s been about four months off. Really not that much considering the damage that was done [in the fight against Jiri Prochazka]. But yeah man, I took time off. I wasn’t going to the gym and trying to be like, 'Oh, I need to keep training.' It was like. 'Bro, I actually have to heal.' This is real sh*t, you know what I'm saying? I want to be able to talk to my grandkids when I’m older. It’s part of the process... I’m not fighting until at the earliest February, mid-February. I gotta take care of my brain a little bit here.”

Catch Dominick Reyes' comments on his return below:

Reyes is currently on a three-fight losing skid in the UFC and was knocked out in his last fight by Prochazka.

Chael Sonnen reacted to Dominick Reyes' comments

Speaking on his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen stated that 'The Destroyer's words made him somewhat "uncomfortable."

"What he [Dominick Reyes] just said is heavy, heavy stuff. Is he sharing too much? When I read this, guys, I felt uncomfortable. I don't disagree with any of it. I find it mature. I appreciate it. I support what Dominick's doing... I can only speak for myself. I was uncomfortable. Just as a fan... there's a couple of things that I need and in this order, number one, I need somebody who wants to be here and at the absolute bottom of the list... I will not tune in, you will not get my time, money or attention if i find out anywhere that you're here because you feel you have to be... If you are not willingly hear, I'm out. It feels weird."

Catch Chael Sonnen's reaction to Dominick Reyes' comments below:

