Chael Sonnen recalls the Jake Paul interview that "changed everything"

Chael Sonnen is of the opinion that Jake Paul's self-awareness sets him apart from other up-and-coming boxers. The former UFC middleweight star recalled a past interview which he believes changed the course of Paul's career.

During an episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen claimed that Paul's honesty with himself allows him to go after the right targets. 'The American Gangster' said:

"One of the great interviews that Jake Paul ever did was early in his boxing career, when he said, 'Bring me a worthy opponent.' Now that sounded like he was being like every other weirdo out there. 'I'm the greatest. Worthy opponent.' But no, he qualified that. He finished the thought. After he said the worthy opponent, he said, 'Not a top guy in the world. I'm not a top guy in the world.' Bring me somebody who's willing to work hard, who's tough, who's durable, who wants an opportunity, who wants to get their name out there."

Sonnen added that Paul's statements indicate how savvy the YouTube star is when it comes to navigating his career. The former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger continued:

"I'll never forget when he said that because it changed everything. It changed everything. And it showed that he has an understanding, it showed that he has a love for the sport, it showed that he's not looking to come out and take the thunder from everybody else."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full take on Jake Paul below:

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul is an underdog against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Paul unexpectedly mentioned the name of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. when asked about his possible next opponent. Doing so would be a departure from his formula of fighting smaller non-strikers who just recently retired from the UFC.

Sonnen believes Chavez Jr., a former WBC middleweight champ, has to be the favorite against Paul. However, Sonnen added that he's not in any way discounting the YouTuber's chances of winning. He said:

"I would imagine Chavez Jr. would beat him. I would imagine Chavez Jr. would beat him easily in every single round. But this is Jake Paul, who has something special. And he has manipulated the rules with the rounds, with the time. He has done some stuff to favor him and he admits to it."

