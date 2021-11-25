Chael Sonnen reveals the one thing "no fighter ever tries" but that has served Kamaru Usman very well

Chael Sonnen has revealed the one thing "no fighter ever tries" but that has served Kamaru Usman very well inside the UFC octagon.

Sonnen feels the current UFC welterweight champion's quality of being honest has made him "a real guy." Amid comparisons with the legendary Georges St-Pierre, Usman claimed that 'Rush' is the ghost that haunts the welterweight division in a recent edition of the Full Send Podcast.

The statement impressed MMA analyst Chael Sonnen, who lauded Kamaru Usman on his Beyond The Fight YouTube show.

"And Usman, when he was doing this interview, was very honest. Honesty has always served Usman well. That's one thing no fighter ever tries. Fighters, they think they have to jab all the time. They think they have to fight back. They think they have to [make] you're mama is so fat jokes, all the time. Sometimes, be a real guy, which is what Usman does. I have never liked Usman more and I love him after this interview."

St-Pierre is a former two-time welterweight champ and middleweight titleholder in the UFC. He boasts the most title fights in the UFC's 170-pound weight class.

Kamaru Usman is on a 19-fight winning streak in his professional MMA career

Kamaru Usman (20-1) has won his last 19 MMA career bouts. Since losing to Jose Caceres via submission way back in May 2013, Usman has been unstoppable.

In the UFC, only featherweight champion and No.2-ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) has a better active winning streak. The Australian has accumulated 20 straight victories.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is 15-0 in the UFC and has never officially been taken down in the world's biggest MMA promotion. However, many, including Daniel Cormier, believe Colby Covington managed to ground the champ at UFC 268.

Kamaru Usman has defended the welterweight title five times since claiming the belt from Tyron Woodley with a dominant unanimous decision triumph at UFC 235 in 2019.

