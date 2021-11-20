"You three knuckleheads, go find each other" - Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and the Diaz brothers are 'above the champions'; suggests fights within their 'little elitist group'

Chael Sonnen is of the view that stars like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and the Diaz brothers should quit their respective title pursuits in the UFC. Instead, they should compete in blockbuster matchups amongst themselves.

According to 'The American Gangster', the aforementioned fighters are 'above the champions' because of the immense stardom they've gained over the years. Sonnen said they have done an exemplary job of entertaining fans and deserve to be in the positions they are in.

He pointed out that while other fighters may get cut if they are on a losing streak, the same isn't applicable to Masvidal, McGregor and the Diaz brothers. Their losses inside the octagon don't make them any lesser draws as they remain fan favorites and rake in pay-per-view sales.

He believes that they should, therefore, make good use of their stardom while it lasts by putting up blockbuster fights against each other:

"Stop trying to be the world champion. Stop. You, Conor McGregor and anybody with the last name of Diaz, you get to play by different rules. You're the only ones. You three knuckle heads go find each other and don't look for anybody else. Nobody gets to come up into your elitist group because nobody's done as good a job as you guys have... It's you three and you three need to figure this out. Masvidal needs to be in there either with Nate Diaz, with Nick Diaz, or with Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor needs to be in there with either Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz, or Jorge Masvidal. It makes all the sense in the world... Jorge and Conor and anybody named Diaz, they are above the champions, they're above the fray, they're above the pay-per-view points, they're above the sold out arenas," Chael Sonnen said on the Bad Guy INC podcast.

Check out the latest episode of Sonnen's podcast below:

What are Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor and the Diaz brothers currently up to?

Jorge Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 in December. However, 'Gamebred' was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an undisclosed injury.

He said he'd like to make his octagon return sometime in March and is interested in fighting either Leon Edwards or Colby Covington next.

Conor McGregor is currently healing from a horrific leg injury he suffered earlier in the year. The Irishman has been ruled out of competition for the rest of 2021 and won't be seen stepping inside the octagon anytime soon. In a recent tweet he later deleted, McGregor mentioned that he's eyeing a mid-2022 return to the octagon.

Nate Diaz currently has one fight left on his current UFC contract and it is currently unknown whether or not he'll extend it. His next opponent is yet to be announced. Nick Diaz has a couple of fights remaining on his current contract but we are yet to find out who he's fighting next.

Edited by Jack Cunningham