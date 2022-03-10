"You b*tches at 185 let him do it" - Chael Sonnen slams the middleweight division for not speaking up after Colby Covington called out Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen has questioned UFC middleweights for allowing Colby Covington to call out current champion Israel Adesanya.

While the focus of Colby Covington right now may be on grudge matches with the likes of Dustin Poirier, especially after his win over Jorge Masvidal, he's also teased the idea of heading up to 185 pounds to take on Israel Adesanya.

Covington seems to believe that the champion wouldn't be able to deal with his pace. When asked about the prospect of it happening, UFC president Dana White actually said he could get a shot if he goes up and beats someone like Jared Cannonier or Robert Whittaker.

Most notably, though, a lot of middleweights didn't really seem to take much interest in what 'Chaos' was saying.

Chael Sonnen, a former contender in that weight class himself, thinks that was a mistake. During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, he said:

“Colby Covington tried to stake his claim at 185 pounds and you b*tches at 185 let him do it. When a 170lber calls out the king of the division and none of the other guys in the division 1-15, I don’t even know how we’re ranking all the way to 15, none of them said a word. None of them want that heat, none of them wanted Colby, and they knew if Colby came up they’d be in trouble. They didn’t wanna be the one to speak up and tell him to sit down, or the next name coming out of Colby’s mouth would’ve been theirs. So if all the middleweights are just gonna stand aside and let the man walk through, then stand aside and let him walk through.”

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

After his win over Robert Whittaker in their rematch at UFC 271, Israel Adesanya went on something of a media tour. During it, he all but confirmed that he wants Jared Cannonier next.

It's a fresh matchup and it's a unique style for 'The Last Stylebender' to contend with. 'The Killa Gorilla' earned the shot with a victory over Derek Brunson on the same card as Adesanya's latest defense.

After that, some wonder whether or not he'll move up to 205 pounds. For the time being, though, middleweight is where the champion will stay.

