"Brock wasn't a very good wrestler" - Chael Sonnen suggests Brock Lesnar defeated his opponents because he had massive size advantage

Chael Sonnen believes combat sports superstar Brock Lesnar wasn't a very good wrestler and he used his size advantage to dominate opponents.

Lesnar was the NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling champion in 2000, representing the University of Minnesota. Sonnen claims Lesnar only won the final because he outweighed his opponent, Wes Hand, by 45 pounds

Speaking on his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, 'The American Gangster' compared how Lesnar used his size advantage back then to how Francis Ngannou beat Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight belt in March this year.

"Nobody else talks about it. I bring it up to try to prove a point. When you have Francis Ngannou who's 260 pounds of steel and you put him in with Stipe Miocic who's 230 pounds, there's 30 pounds the right way disadvantage to Stipe... Brock Lesnar does not enjoy my company. I've been around Brock and he's been a gentleman. But I can tell he'd rather be anywhere else but me. But one point that I make about Brock, it's not meant to slide him. Brock was not a very good wrestler. That's true. Brock never had Olympic aspirations... Brock was 265 pounds of steel. In the NCAA finals, he took on someone who weighed 220 pounds. There is a 45-pound weight discrepancy. It's a fair point by me and it irritates Brock. But I'm right. I am right when I say it about Francis," said Sonnen.

Brock Lesnar last fought Mark Hunt in the UFC back in July 2016

Brock Lesnar is currently signed with professional wrestling giant WWE, where he is an eight-time world champion.

Lesnar holds a 5-3-1 record in his professional MMA career. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion with two successful title defenses.

Brock Lesnar's last fight inside the octagon came against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in Las Vegas on July 9, 2016.

Lesnar had won the bout via unanimous decision, but that ruling was turned into a 'No Contest' as Lesnar tested positive for the banned substance Clomiphene.

