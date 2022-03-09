"Put the BMF title on the line"- Chael Sonnen talks about the most fun fight to make right now in the UFC for Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen has opened up on the possibility of a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

'Gamebred' earned a doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz back in 2019, receiving the BMF title in the process. The belt was reportedly never set to be defended, but talks have since changed and that looks likely in the future.

Referring to Jorge Masvidal and his ceremonial title during an interview with Teddy Atlas, Chael Sonnen suggested the perfect fight for 'Gamebred' would be one against Conor McGregor upon the Irishman's eventual return to the octagon.

"I do believe the single biggest fight, if you wanna get the world's attention and really have some fun... If you really wanna have some fun, you just get Conor McGregor and you put him in there with Jorge Masvidal. 'You put the BMF title on the line. You pick the arena. We will sell that out in 24 hours.'"

After Sonnen proposed the superfight, Teddy Atlas couldn't agree more with the former UFC star-turned-MMA analyst. The two insist this would be a huge fight for the sport and that it makes sense for both fighters at this stage in their careers.

Although the BMF title is yet to be defended, a blockbuster fight between McGregor and Masvidal would undoubtedly be one of the UFC's biggest and most profitable events in the history of the company.

Catch Sonnen and Atlas' discussion in the video below:

Does Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal make sense?

Following his decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 last weekend, Jorge Masvidal wants to bounce back with the hope of eventually earning himself another title shot.

Conor McGregor remains the biggest name in the sport. Despite being sidelined with a serious leg injury for the past eight months, the Irishman promises a return to the octagon later this year.

As the two are coming off a bad patch in their careers, this could be the perfect time to get back on track and push for a shot at UFC gold in their respective divisions.

In a stand-up war that could certainly win Fight of the Year honors, this fight suits both competitors as they'd unlikely have to deal with defending takedown attempts. Despite it not being too prestigious, putting the BMF title on the line would elevate this fight to even larger heights.

