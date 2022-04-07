Chael Sonnen uses iconic Eminem lyrics dissing Will Smith to break down recent Conor McGregor vs. Henry Cejudo Twitter war

Chael Sonnen recently compared the feud between Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo to Eminem's rivalry with Will Smith. Yes, you read that right.

Sonnen, on his YouTube show, explained how he enjoys how Cejudo is getting under McGregor's skin by criticizing his workout videos. 'The American Gangster' referenced Eminem's 2000 hit 'The Real Slim Shady' to describe the Twitter beef between the two former UFC champions. According to Sonnen:

"There was a great line said by Eminem. He said, 'Will Smith doesn't have to curse to sell albums, but I do. So f*** him and f*** you too.' He made a good point and not about himself. It was about Will Smith. Will could go out and do anything. He could sing, he could dance, he could act, he could bring in massive crowds and he never had to stoop to do it."

For context, Eminem dissed Smith on his popular song decades ago, after the 'Fresh Prince' took a dig at him while accepting an award. Smith mentioned that he never had to curse in any of his songs in order to sell his albums.

In Sonnen's analogy, Cejudo, like Smith, doesn't have to resort to mean comments in order to elicit a reaction from McGregor. The former three-time UFC title challenger continued:

"I don't want Henry to stoop. This is a playful angle. He's got everybody fired up and now all weight classes are fair. He's way above his grade right now going after a potential '70-pounder or even a '55-pounder. Henry himself has never even fought at '45 but there's nobody off-limits."

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on Conor McGregor vs. Henry Cejudo feud:

Conor McGregor fires back at Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor recently chirped back at Henry Cejudo by bringing up some statistics. In response to Cejudo's criticism, the Irishman reminded 'Triple C' that he only has two knockout wins in his career.

Check out the tweet below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo mahhhh Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast https://t.co/m7oQAqWihW Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goatmahhhh twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

"The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s [sic]. At bantam [sic]. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!" McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Cejudo has successfully taken on a coaching role since his retirement in May 2020. However, 'Triple C' has teased a potential comeback on multiple occasions.

