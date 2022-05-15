Charles Oliveira's coach posts hard sparring video and heartwarming story to share the Brazilian's incredible mindset

Charles Oliveira's head coach Diego Lima recently shared a video of 'Do Bronx' sparring with a teammate following his impressive first-round win at UFC 274.

Along with the footage, Lima also shared a heartwarming story to give insight into the Brazilian's incredible mindset. You can read the full story below [translated to English]:

"Many wonder what the secret of our team is, and this photo says it all, @charlesdobronxs had one of the most important fights of his life exactly 1 week ago, as he went through a lot of physical and mental stress to be able to bring victory, and the next day instead of going to his house, to rest and see his family, he crossed Arizona by car and came with me to Las Vegas, because here, we would have more wars, and so it was, he was next to @allanpuroosso the whole time. Even with stitches in the eyebrows, they did rolls, sauna and gave all the necessary help until the weight was beaten. And it won't stop here. Tomorrow morning, we will do another workout, all together, the last sweat for the night to be already next to me in the corner."

Charles Oliveira is coming off a spectacular submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May. Despite the victory, 'Do Bronx' couldn't be crowned the champion after being stripped of the title for weighing in half a pound above the 155lbs championship weight limit.

The Brazilian is now the No.1 contender in his division and will be one half of the next title fight whenever it takes place.

Charles Oliveira insists he's on his way to becoming the greatest lightweight of all time

Charles Oliveira has looked sensational in his recent octagon performances and could well be on his way to becoming an all-time great.

During an episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca, the Brazilian was compared to lightweight greats B.J. Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was also asked if he felt he'd already surpassed their accomplishments to be considered the best lightweight in the sport. Oliveira responded:

"I’m getting there. I’m becoming one of the best of all-time. I don’t think [I am] yet. One step at a time. I’m up there. We have to keep our feet on the ground, be humble. Let people think that. What do you think, am I the greatest of all-time? That’s the question."

It's not hard to understand why Oliveira feels he isn't far from becoming the best 155er of all time. With his latest win at UFC 274, 'Do Bronx' has extended his winning streak to an astonishing 11 fights.

The Brazilian also holds the most finishes and submissions in the promotion's history. A few more impressive performances could potentially earn him that distinction.

