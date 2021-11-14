Chris Daukaus hilariously trolls Conor McGregor for pacing around the room while staring at Max Holloway through the TV

Conor McGregor's desire to fight Max Holloway in a rematch seems to have gotten stronger.

Moments after the UFC Vegas 42 main event, the Irishman posted a video of himself stalking Holloway through a TV screen. He later deleted the video from his Twitter account.

Consequently, the MMA community found a way to add humorous elements to McGregor's video. UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus didn't back down from doing that either.

Quoting the now-deleted former lightweight champ's tweet, Daukaus wrote:

"What your crazy ex girlfriend does when you finally post your new girl and sees how happy you are."

Dauakus, is one of the brightest prospects in the heavyweight division. He's on a five-fight win streak, having finished all four of his opponents in the UFC.

The Pennsylvania native will face the toughest challenge of his career next month when he takes on Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 199.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is coming off two consecutive losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier. At UFC 264, 'The Notorious' suffered a horrific leg break, forcing him to stay on the sidelines until at least January next year.

Despite the inactivity, the 33-year-old UFC superstar has consistently managed to be the center of attention in the MMA world.

Max Holloway is willing to fight Conor McGregor

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor met inside the octagon for the first time in 2013. The Irishman convincingly defeated Holloway via unanimous decision. After more than eight years, the calls for their rematch have never been stronger.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on Friday, 'Blessed' suggested there's a possibility he may fight Conor McGregor for the second time.

"At the end of the day, that's what I want to get back to. With Nate and Dustin still being there, I know that's on top of Conor's list. But the big fight, you can call [Hunter Campbell] go ask him, anybody at 145-155lbs besides those names I just said, tell them what fight is going to bring the numbers and pay-per-views. My name comes up," said Holloway.

Catch Holloway's comments below:

Holloway recently defeated Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42. With two consecutive wins against top featherweight contenders, the former champ maintains his top spot in the divisional rankings.

