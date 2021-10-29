"He doesn't have anybody that he listens to" - Chuck Liddell on Jon Jones' troubles with the law

Chuck Liddell believes Jon Jones needs to have somebody reliable by his side to control him in order to avoid any more controversy.

Jones was arrested last month less than a day after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing in Las Vegas. He was charged with battery domestic violence against his fiance.

It was not the first time 'Bones' has found himself embroiled in controversy. He was previously apprehended for a serious hit-and-run offense in Albuquerque, which led to him being stripped of the UFC light heavyweight belt. He's also been charged with a few DUIs in the past.

Speaking to former mixed martial artist Brendan Schaub on an episode of Food Truck Diaries, Liddell said he was frustrated with Jones' behavior.

"It is frustrating. You know, I've always said this about Jon, he doesn't have anybody that he listens to. That's the problem. You need somebody to tell you to shut it down or to grab you and tell, 'Hey man, it's time to go.'"

Liddell himself was arrested in relation to a domestic violence case earlier this month. However, 'The Ice Man' was released and cleared of all charges after both he and his wife chose not to proceed with the case. He has since filed for divorce.

Jon Jones is targeting a return in the second quarter of 2022

Jon Jones is a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder. He vacated the belt after his unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 last February.

Jones is now determined to become the UFC heavyweight champion. Speaking at the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, 'Bones' claimed that he wanted to fight the champion and nobody else. He also revealed that he's targeting the second quarter of 2022 for his heavyweight debut

"Right now, I'm about 255 [pounds]. I feel really great. My goal is to get to 270. My goal is to be the most technical, the most well conditioned and the strongest out of all the heavyweights... I have several more months of work to do. I think it [my return] will be sometime in the second quarter of 2022. Fighting for the title is what I want the most."

