"I was not happy with him jumping over the ring" - Chuck Liddell on UFC 229 melee in light of Khabib Nurmagomedov becoming a Hall of Famer

Chuck Liddell recently had his say on Khabib Nurmagomedov jumping over the octagon and attacking Conor McGregor's entourage after his win at UFC 229.

Former lightweight champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor locked horns in the octagon in October 2018. The fight was one of the most anticipated and talked about in UFC history due to the bad blood between the two.

'The Eagle' defeated 'The Notorious' in the fourth round via submission. He then vaulted the cage to attack McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, which resulted in a brawl.

In an interview with Ryan Clark for ESPN's DC & RC show, Chuck Liddell spoke on Nurmagomedov's actions that night:

"I was not happy with him jumping over the ring and attacking. I think he should have waited until he's in the back room and done it. I wasn't against it, but I think he should have waited in the backroom so no one broke it up."

Check out Liddell's comments below:

Chuck Liddell did admit to taking a liking towards Khabib after watching his post-match interview, during which 'The Eagle' claimed that his father was going to take him to task over what he did.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion also reminisced about the moment he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, stating the he loved fighting and was glad that people appreciated him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Bobby Green share a light moment regarding his weight gain

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev secured a win against Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 202, with Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

Nurmagomedov noted several times towards the end of his career that the weight cuts down to 155 pounds were brutal for him because he walked around at about 20 pounds heavier than the lightweight limit.

After Makhachev’s win over Bobby Green, Khabib had a light moment with Green about his weight gain, which he shared with ESPN MMA:

“He come to me, he come too close and said, 'Hey, you was lightweight?' Something like this you know. Of course, now I’m big because I’m now like almost two years I’m finished with fights, you know."

Check out Khabib's comments about his light moment with Bobby Green below:Islam

