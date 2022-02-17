"No, we were really prepared about that" - Ciryl Gane insists that Francis Ngannou wrestling at UFC 270 wasn't surprising to him

Ciryl Gane has asserted that he was not surprised by Francis Ngannou wrestling at UFC 270. ‘Bon Gamin’ suggested that his head coach Fernand Lopez had warned him that Ngannou could utilize his grappling in their heavyweight title fight.

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou defeated interim UFC heavyweight champion Gane via unanimous decision at UFC 270 on January 22nd. Intriguingly, Gane out-struck Ngannou through rounds one and two, but was out-wrestled and outpointed in the next three rounds.

This surprised many in the MMA world, as Ngannou, a KO artist, usually prefers to strike rather than grapple. For years, Ngannou trained under the tutelage of Lopez at the MMA Factory in Paris, France. However, soon after Ciryl Gane joined the MMA Factory, Ngannou parted ways with the gym.

‘The Predator’ has been training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas for the past few years under the guidance of coach Eric Nicksick. Regardless, many believed that Lopez’s familiarity with Ngannou could help him guide Gane to victory. In an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Bon Gamin' was asked whether Francis Ngannou’s wrestling surprised him. Gane responded by stating:

“No. No, we were really prepared about that. Because we knew already we have a good level in striking. And we knew that. And [coach] Fernand Lopez told me a lot of times – I think maybe even that thing, he repeat again and again before the fight, day or weeks before the fight, ‘He gonna go. I think he want to do that. Can you see, my man? Stay focused on that. Really. Because you have good level of striking. And I’m sure about that. Seriously.’ He did a big focus on that. Really.”

Fernand Lopez is bringing in Dagestani heavyweights to help Ciryl Gane improve his wrestling

Gane's next opponent hasn’t been announced yet. Nevertheless, the former interim UFC heavyweight champion has vowed to rectify his mistakes and return to his winning ways.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently noted that he’ll be bringing in heavyweights from the wrestling epicenter of Dagestan, Russia, to help Gane hone his grappling skills. Appearing on The MMA Hour last month, Lopez said:

“In the plane back in home, I already give a call. Two heavyweight coming from Dagestan for wrestling. I already give a call of two tough guy in the grappling. The next four months Ciryl Gane will eat grappling like he never did. Of course, anyway, what you have left [in the heavyweight division]? Three persons – Stipe Miocic, wrestler; Jon Jones, wrestler; Curtis Blaydes, wrestler; Francis [Ngannou], decent wrestling.”

