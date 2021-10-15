Ciryl Gane plays friendly charity match with football legend Didier Drogba

Ciryl Gane was recently spotted playing in a charity football match. The event named 'Match Des Heros' (translation: Match For Heroes) took place in France between Team Olympique de Marseille Legends and Team UNICEF.

The event was organized by UNICEF France in order to promote the charity. Another notable superstar present in the game was former Chelsea FC striker Didier Drogba.

The 43-year old Ivorian managed to show off his class even years after retiring from professional football, scoring a hat-trick in the match.

Team UNICEF was managed by legendary football manager Arsene Wenger. The former Arsenal FC head coach, however, was unable to guide his team to victory as OM Legends won the game 7-3.

Ciryl Gane donned Team UNICEF's jersey and was seen getting some playing time under his belt.

Other notable names who took part were Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly, former Arsenal and Manchester City footballer Samir Nasri and iconic German goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

Ciryl Gane is gearing up to face Francis Ngannou; says he's not scared of the Cameroonian's power

In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Ciryl Gane said he wasn't scared of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and his immense power. He compared the 'The Predator' to his recent opponent Derrick Lewis. The interim champ said:

"This don't scare me. You see with Derrick Lewis, he had big knockout power too. Derrick Lewis is a beast too. But it's not a problem when you're in the fight. I stay inside [and defend] like that, it was not a problem. I'm a heavyweight like me, I can touch too with a big [punch], but no this is not a problem for me. This really [doesn't] scare me."

Ciryl Gane also recalled the sparring sessions he had with Ngannou when the two heavyweights trained together at MMA Factory in Paris. 'Bon Gamin' revealed that the heavyweight champ was the hardest puncher he ever trained with.

"He's an animal, he is real. This is real, he has big knockout power... Everybody knows what he trains [for], he has a big knockout power and it's not a surprise but it's exactly the same at the gym in the sparring session. Yeah, this helped me a little bit to know who he is but it's not a surprise... so nothing special, this is just a short decision of me sparring with him so it helped me for my experience."

Catch Ciryl Gane's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

