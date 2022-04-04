Watch: Ciryl Gane shares backstage video of the moments before Francis Ngannou title fight

Ciryl Gane recently shared a video that shows the final moments before his fight with Francis Ngannou at UFC 270.

In the clip, you can clearly feel the intensity and anticipation, emphasized by the music playing in the background. The video shows Gane walking around his locker room and looking at the TV screen to witness a fully packed arena.

He is then finally called upon by his cornermen and teammates to exit the room for the Frenchman's walkout point. There, he waits for a signal to make his entrance in front of the sold-out crowd.

Watch the entire video below:

Ciryl Gane @ciryl_gane



Still love it though That moment is a hard one to describe. Especially when you're about to challenge for a world title against a very dangerous man.Still love it though That moment is a hard one to describe. Especially when you're about to challenge for a world title against a very dangerous man.Still love it though 😊 https://t.co/H7vXqTJaIa

The video was taken before Ciryl Gane’s fight against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. The pair fought to unify the UFC heavyweight title, as 'Bon Gamin' was the interim champion at the time. He won his iteration of the belt at UFC 265 by defeating Derrick Lewis. Francis Nganou, meanwhile, won the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260 by knocking out Stipe Miocic.

At the January 2022 pay-per-view, ‘The Predator’ unified both belts thanks to a unanimous decision win. In doing so, he served Gane his first loss in professional MMA.

Francis Ngannou is ready to begin his rehabilitation

Francis Ngannou successfully defended his UFC heavyweight championship, but the preparation and fight against Gane took its toll on the Cameroonian's body. In his post-fight interview, Ngannou revealed that he's sustained multiple knee injuries during his training camp.

Dr. David Abbasi, an MD (Doctor of Medicine), looked deeper into Ngannou's medical issues on his YouTube channel. He explained how the injury had affected Ngannou's performance during the fight, mainly pointing to his punching power and fighting stance.

"When we are walking around, the force of our body's weight and does travel through the ligaments of the knee and up to 80% can happen from the inner portion of the knee [where MCL is present]. So he could have felt that his knee was unstable."

Watch the entire video below:

Ngannou has since undergone surgery to repair his MCL and reconstruct his ACL. The surgical procedure was performed by Dr. Neal Alattrache. He’s a renowned specialist with a history of working with top-level athletes.

Ngannou posted on his Instagram that the surgery was a complete success. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion is currently preparing to begin his rehabilitation and is expected to be out for the remainder of 2022.

Edited by Harvey Leonard