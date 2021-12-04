"Great for my pocket"- Ciryl Gane weighs in on fighting Jon Jones in the future

Ciryl Gane is currently hurtling towards a massive heavyweight unification bout against reigning champion Francis Ngannou. However, he recently opened up about the prospect of locking horns with Jon Jones somewhere down the line.

Highlighting a series of similarities in their fighting styles, Ciryl Gane went on to claim that a fight against Jon Jones could offer him an opportunity to break the bank. While in conversation with Adam Catterall of BT Sport, Ciryl Gane offered fans some insight into the possibility of butting heads with 'Bones'.

According to Ciryl Gane:

"He want to come in this division. He want to prove he can do it and he did a lot for that. I saw, he pushed a lot, looking big now. Probably a fight against him is going to be really good for me, because a lot of people compare the style, like well-rounded, a good figt IQ or something like that and maybe it's going to be a great matchup. Probably it's going to be great for my pocket."

Ciryl Gane is looking to fight Jon Jones as the heavyweight champion

With Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou set to face each other at UFC 270 , Gane seems uber-confident in his abilities. Drawing parallels between his upcoming fight and the one against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Gane revealed that fans should expect more of the same.

When asked about the way the fight might unfold, come fight night, Gane stated he was going to control the fight and take Ngannou to the deep end to lay claim to the heavyweight strap by way of judges decision.

"It's going to be like maybe, [the Jairzinho Rozenstruik fight]. I'm going to win after five rounds, maybe before, with a submission or something like that. Why not?" declared Ciryl Gane.

With the UFC looking set to kick off the new year with a bang, the event is scheduled to take place on January 22nd at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

